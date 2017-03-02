United Way kicks off 2017 'Be a Book Bunny' campaign with help from local students

The United Way Young Philanthropists kicked of its annual “Be a Book Bunny” campaign with the help of some local students and Dr. Seuss characters on Thursday.

The committee hosted about 25 children at The Commerce Club in Downtown Greenville for a party to kick off the 2017 campaign. They were joined by the Easter Bunny, the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2.

The children all came from YouthBASE, an afterschool program in Greenville for children from kindergarten through second grade. The program equips the students with the skills they need to succeed.

As part of the kickoff party, the children enjoyed a snack, a book reading and a dance party with the characters. They all took home a treat bag as well.

PHOTOS: Party kicks off United Way's 'Be a Book Bunny' campaign

The goal of the United Way’s “Be a Book Bunny” campaign is to donate books, small goodies and Easter totes to 2,000 children in the Upstate each spring.

If you would like to donate a new book for a child as part of the campaign, take your donation to the United Way office at 105 Edinburgh Court in Greenville by Friday, March 24. Recommended items for donation include new books for ages preschool through fifth grade, school supplies and small treats.

