Troopers: Charges pending for driver who set off fiery "chain reaction" crash along US 74

NCDOT officials said US 74 was closed near exit 105 after a fiery pile up crash in Haywood County.

Witnesses shared a photo of the incident with FOX. In it, multiple vehicles could be seen mangled together as flames began to engulf them.

NCDOT officials say the collision happened near Clyde. Traffic was closed on both directions of US 74 near exit 105 (Jones Cove Road), with traffic heavily impacted by the incident.

Troopers said there was already heavy congestion along US 74 due to construction when the crash happened. Traffic had been stopped in the left lane due to construction ahead when a Sylva woman failed to reduce speed and hit another vehicle, setting off a series of collisions.

The first impact caused a gas tank to explode, troopers say, and set three of the four vehicles involved on fire. All of them were fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers did confirm that everyone made it out of the collision, with one driver transported to Haywood Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending for the driver of the SUV that set off the chain reaction crash.

