Foreigner seeking citizenship paid Upstate man $10K for marriage

A Laurens man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.

Jason Bolt, 39, admitted entering into a fraudulent marriage with a Brazilian alien who wanted to gain U.S. citizenship. The couple staged photographs together and lied about living together to corroborate the scheme.

Investigators said he was paid between $9,000 and $10,000 for the union.

Bolt's arrest is reportedly part of a larger marriage fraud conspiracy involving a number of Brazilian nationals. The case was investigated by ICE agents.

Bolt could face a $250,000 fine and five years in prison.

