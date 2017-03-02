Police: Driver charged after Montreat College track coach paralyzed in car wreck

When Samantha Olinger got the call, she couldn't believe it.

"Probably the longest 15-minute drive of my life," she said.

An ambulance rushed her husband, Britten Olinger to Mission Hospital in Asheville. Police say a driver struck Britten's car at the intersection of State Street and Highway 9 in Black Mountain. Investigators say the impact caused the car to spin around several times before hitting three other cars.

"He's never gonna walk. He's considered an incomplete quadriplegic. The severing of his spine it's bad. It's a complete sever," she said.

Britten Olinger has a 10-month-old daughter, Kolbie and he's a track coach at Montreat College. Naturally, running is a big part of him.

"Breaking the news to him that he's not going to run or play golf actually- it will probably, that's going to be hard on him," Samantha Olinger said."He loves coaching, he loves running, but more importantly he loves bringing all those athletes to get to know Christ."

Nancy Quesenberry is Britten Olinger's sister.

"We're best friends, so we've always been close," Quesenberry said."My goal is to make sure my brother has to worry about nothing except for getting better."

So, she setup a GoFundMe Page to raise money to support her brother and his family. As of Thursday night, there were more than $60,000 in donations. The goal is to raise at least $150,000.

"My goal is to make sure my brother has to worry about nothing except for getting better," Quesenberry said. "My brother has touched so many lives everywhere. I mean we've got people from California, from Texas, from the North and the South."

And there's a Facebook Page called Britten's Race to Recovery where the hashtag #BrittenStrong is being shared and posted.

"He is never going to run again, but somebody will run for him," Quesenberry said. "God works in miracles and we're very thankful."

Police have arrested a man in connection with the crash. Reports say Kyle Carney was charged with careless and reckless driving, along with other traffic offenses, pending further investigation.

They say speed was a factor in the collision.

According to initial reports, the vehicle Carney was driving entered Black Mountain at a high rate of speed and struck Britten's car as it entered the Montreat Road intersection. The collision caused the two cars to strike three other vehicles, and debris from the accident caused State Street in downtown Black Mountain to be closed for several hours, police said.

Both drivers were transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

Samantha Olinger says her husband is strong.

"I have no doubt that he is here for something so much bigger than what he's already doing," she said.

Administrators at Montreat College will hold a blood drive in honor of Britten Olinger. The blood drive will take place In the Walkup Building on Friday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

