Death investigation underway after man found shot dead in Greenville Co. business

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner is investigating the "suspicious death" of a man found shot in the head in Greenville County.

Reports say 53-year-old Dennis Michael Kennedy of Old Spartanburg Road in Taylors was found dead on Thursday.

Kennedy was found dead in a business on the 20 block of Cherrydale Drive in Greenville from what the coroner says was a shotgun wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m.

His cause of death as been ruled as a shotgun wound of the head. His manner of death is still pending at this time.

