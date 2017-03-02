Dillard's recalls baby jackets due to choking hazard

Check your baby's closet! Dillard's has issued a recall for baby jackets that pose a choking hazard to children.

The recall involves the Starting Out Baby Girls 3-24 Months Faux-Fur Hooded Bear Coat with style numbers F64CI801I and F64CI801N. The ivory faux fur coat has animal ears on the hood and metal snap closures, and is labeled for children aged 3-24 months.

The "Starting Out" logo and style number can be found on the tag sewn into the garment.

The recall comes after Dillard's says it received reports of snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported at this time, however.

The recall states that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coat and return it to the nearest Dillard’s store for a full refund. To obtain a prepaid envelope to return the product by mail, customers can contact Dillard’s.

The coats were sold at Dillard's stores nationwide and online from September 2016 through December 2016 for about $40.

