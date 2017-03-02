Crews race to restore power in Upstate following severe storms

Freddy Rowland was on her way home when the storm hit Wednesday evening in Taylors. She says it was a scary experience driving during all the wind and rain.

"The wind was ferocious," explained Rowland, "Sounds of rocks pelting your car."

When she got home she discovered what many of her neighbors already knew when the storm passed through. That the power was out in the area.

"Well I flipped on the lights and said, 'Did I pay the power bill?' and I did," laughed Rowland.

That's because a neighbor's tree had fallen over on a power line down the street. It was a common theme around Greenville as more than 23,000 people were without power.

In Greenville, almost every business off Pelham Road suffered a power outage due to the storm. The Shuckin Shack Oyster Bar was forced to close 3 hours early because they didn't have power.

As for Rowland and those living off Pinnacle Road, the power was restored later Thursday afternoon.

Duke Energy brought in hundreds of additional crew members to help restore power quicker in the Upstate.

