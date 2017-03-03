Dog who lost leg after crash is ready for her forever home

Nearly three years. That's how long an Upstate dog, Angel, has been in the care of a Landrum shelter.

She's had some struggles, but her heart is big. And the founder of the animal rescue group says Angel is ready for her forever home. They are sharing a YouTube video, to give the public a good look at Angel, to see her as more than a shelter dog.

Lori Jewell is the founder of Pet Tender Angels Rescue and Rehabilitation, and said Angel came to them about 2 and a half years ago in severe pain from a car accident. The injuries were never taken care of by a vet and she ended up losing her leg.

But Angel is better now, and all ready for a new home. Kathryn Jaskevich-Perkins is Angel's Foster Mom.

"She's very loving, a quiet dog. She doesn't go to the door and bark. She likes to be outside and loves to watch little critters, she's good. She's very very sweet and gentle."

Kathryn said us she can't adopt Angel because of a full house of other foster pets, but says, the perfect family is out there.

"She's a young dog and she needs companionship and love and I know there's a perfect person out there waiting."

If you want to adopt Angel you can contact Lori at Pet Tender Angels. Their number is (864) 787-2498.

You can also email her at pet10der@aol.com.

