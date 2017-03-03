Clemson students honor friend's last wish, have Clemson building named in his honor after finding bucket list in Bible

The Clemson community is gearing up for the first-annual Samapalooza. The event will honor Sam Cadden, who passed away in 2015, while attending Clemson University.

“Sam left a huge impact on those around him with his contagious energy and unforgettable smile,” said Katherine Nahigian, a close friend of Cadden's.

Clemson students, alumni, staff and fans will come together this weekend, to celebrate Cadden’s life and help fulfil a life-long goal.

“Sam kept a goals list in his Bible and one of them was to have a building named after him on Clemson’s campus in his honor,” said Nahigian.

Katherine Nahigian, along with Sam’s friends and family, wanted to help make his vision into a reality, so they set out to build the Samuel J. Cadden Chapel on Clemson’s campus.

“To help make this come true, the Cadden Family generously became the lead gift donor to the chapel with $1.5 million,” said Nahigian.

The Chapel is expected to cost around $6 million to build, and Cadden’s family and friends are hoping to raise the remaining funds needed to build the chapel.

Samapalooza will include a golf tournament at The Walker Course, a concert at the Esso Club, a silent auction, raffle and much more.

All proceeds from Samapalooza will go to the building of the Samuel J. Cadden Chapel.

Direct donations to the building fund can be made here.

Samapalooza Weekend Events:

Friday, March 3:

Cadden Classic: 1pm – 6 pm

The Walker Course – 210 Madren Center Dr. Clemson, SC 29634

Samapalooza Concert: 9 pm – 12 am

The Esso Club – 129 Old Greenville Hwy. Clemson, SC 29631

Saturday, March 4:

RC Edwards Cola & Moon Pie Downhill Run: 9:30 am – 11 am

Starts at the President’s house – 120 Cherry Rd. Clemson, SC 29634

Ends at The Esso Club – 129 Old Greenville Hwy. Clemson, SC 29631

