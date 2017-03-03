McMaster to speak in Greenville Friday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce lunch on Friday.

The Chamber said McMaster’s speech will kick off the 2017 Business Advocacy Lunch Series. The speech also comes two days after the House and Senate gave key approval to two major planks in the Chamber's 2017 agenda - a state pension change and new infrastructure funding.

The sold-out lunch event will be held in the Westin Poinsett Hotel on Main Street.

