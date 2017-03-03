Firefighters battle house fire in Pauline

Scene of the fire in Pauline (FOX Carolina/ March 3, 2017)

Firefighters from multiple Spartanburg County departments were called to battle a house fire in the Pauline area Friday morning.

The house fire was reported along the 2700 block of Highway 56 shortly after 4 a.m.

Highway 56 was blocked at Fincher Road as firefighters battled the flames.

Croft and Glenn Springs fire departments battled the blaze. Deputies and EMS were also on scene.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

