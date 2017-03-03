Firefighters battle house fire in Pauline - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters battle house fire in Pauline

Posted: Updated:
Scene of the fire in Pauline (FOX Carolina/ March 3, 2017) Scene of the fire in Pauline (FOX Carolina/ March 3, 2017)
Road closure due to fire (FOX Carolina/ March 3, 2017) Road closure due to fire (FOX Carolina/ March 3, 2017)
PAULINE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters from multiple Spartanburg County departments were called to battle a house fire in the Pauline area Friday morning.

The house fire was reported along the 2700 block of Highway 56 shortly after 4 a.m.

Highway 56 was blocked at Fincher Road as firefighters battled the flames.

Croft and Glenn Springs fire departments battled the blaze. Deputies and EMS were also on scene.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.