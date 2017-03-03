Greenville Fire Dept. holds grand opening celebration for new Verdae Station

The Greenville Fire Department is inviting the community to check out its latest fire station and meet firefighters at the new Verdae Station.

The new fire station is located at 825 Verdae Boulevard in Greenville.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday at 12:15 p.m. Refreshments and tours of the station will be offered.

Officials said the new station is fully staffed with nine firefighters per shift (27 total), and has one fire engine and one rescue truck.

A Greenville Police Department substation is also located at Verdae Station.

