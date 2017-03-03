Two school bus crashes occur within 5 minutes of one another in Buncombe Co.

Two school buses were involved in separate crashes in Buncombe County Friday morning, per emergency dispatchers.

The crashes happened about five minutes apart in different areas of the county.

The first crash happened on Ashley Road in the Riceville community around 7:25. The second crash was at 7:30 on New Leicester Highway at Mount Carmel Road.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in either crash.

Troopers are investigating the crashes.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.