Evacuation order lifted after gasoline tanker overturns in McDowell Co.

McDowell County 911 Emergency Management said an evacuation order had been lifted for residents on Harmony Grove Road after a gasoline tanker overturned Friday morning.

Officials ordered people living between Watershed Drive and the 1800 block of Harmony Grove Road to evacuate. The evacuation area initially ended at Earl Lee Drive but was later expanded.

The order was lifted just after 5 p.m.

Officials said a Bumgarner Oil tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Hickory overturned and some of the fuel spilled.

Officials said they issued evacuations due to the fumes and the potential for fire. Nearby residents are also asked not to do any burning until officials determine it is safe to do so.

McDowell County 911 Emergency Management said evacuees can go to Nebo Crossing Church at 983 Harmony Grove Road. A shelter will be opening there until officials determine it safe for people to return home.

The road was also shut down and Hazmat crews from Asheville were called in to handle the cleanup of the spilled fuel.

Officials said electrical service in the area would be cut off while the cleanup crews work.

“We mainly want the power off for emergency worker safety,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Forecasters are expecting 25-30 mph winds this afternoon. We don’t want to take a chance of a tree falling on power lines and sparking a fire.”

Another gasoline tanker is on standby to take on the remaining fuel from the wrecked one when possible.

Residents with questions about the evacuations are asked to call 828-652-3241.

