Coroner: Elderly Greer man dies weeks after being burned in grass fire

An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
Troopers and firefighters blocked off a lane of traffic near mile marker 103 on I-85 northbound Saturday morning after a single car wreck that turned deadly, according to troopers.More >
Troopers and firefighters blocked off a lane of traffic near mile marker 103 on I-85 northbound Saturday morning after a single car wreck that turned deadly, according to troopers.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement.More >
Breadsticks and wings weren't the only sides available at a Papa John's in Washington state, according to local law enforcement.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
Deputies said the inmate 37-year-old Joshua Earnest Peters was released by detention officers around 8:30 p.m. after an officer misread the inmate's sentencing information.More >
Deputies said the inmate 37-year-old Joshua Earnest Peters was released by detention officers around 8:30 p.m. after an officer misread the inmate's sentencing information.More >
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >