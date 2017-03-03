Coroner: Elderly Greer man dies weeks after being burned in gras - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Elderly Greer man dies weeks after being burned in grass fire

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner said an elderly Greer man has died several weeks after he suffered burns in a grass fire near his home.

Steven Southern, 84, died Wednesday at the Augusta Burn Center, Coroner Parks Evans announced on Friday.

Evans said Southern suffered burns on Jan. 19 near his home on Southern Lane and was airlifted to the Georgia hospital.

The cause of death was listed as thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

