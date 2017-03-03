Greenville Co. deputies to be featured on live cable TV show - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies to be featured on live cable TV show

Posted: Updated:
Greenville County sheriff's deputies pictured on Pleasantburg Drive. (Source: Facebook) Greenville County sheriff's deputies pictured on Pleasantburg Drive. (Source: Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies will be featured on a live cable TV show, according to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Upstate deputies will appear on A&E’s new “Live PD” show, which “offers viewers an unscreened and unfiltered look inside the country’s busiest police forces and this spring the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the featured agencies,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The show uses dash cams and other video cameras to record and air the action in real-time while law enforcement officers describe what’s happening from a studio set.

Sheriff Will Lewis sees the TV exposure as a great way for the public to see what really goes on in the eyes of law enforcement and what Greenville County deputies encounter.

“This is an opportunity for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to fulfill our obligation of transparency,” Lewis stated in the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is thankful to A&E and hopes the public will watch the show to gain a better understanding of what the men and women in law enforcement face each day. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.