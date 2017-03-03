Greenville Co. deputies to be featured on live cable TV show

Greenville County deputies will be featured on a live cable TV show, according to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Upstate deputies will appear on A&E’s new “Live PD” show, which “offers viewers an unscreened and unfiltered look inside the country’s busiest police forces and this spring the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the featured agencies,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The show uses dash cams and other video cameras to record and air the action in real-time while law enforcement officers describe what’s happening from a studio set.

Sheriff Will Lewis sees the TV exposure as a great way for the public to see what really goes on in the eyes of law enforcement and what Greenville County deputies encounter.

“This is an opportunity for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to fulfill our obligation of transparency,” Lewis stated in the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is thankful to A&E and hopes the public will watch the show to gain a better understanding of what the men and women in law enforcement face each day.

