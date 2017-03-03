Thank a Doctor during Doctor’s Day in March

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

A doctor is at your side during some of the most important times of your life: a serious health diagnosis, the joyous birth of a child, or helping bring comfort to a loved one in pain.

It can be difficult to find the words to thank a doctor for all they have done while helping you or a family member through an illness or injury. When words aren’t enough, you can thank a doctor on National Doctors’ Day by making a donation that will help future patients.

Celebrated on March 30 each year, Doctors’ Day is a time to honor physicians for their commitment to the well-being of our nation’s citizens and the health of local communities. Spartanburg Regional Foundation provides patients and families the opportunity to donate in recognition of a physician.

Donations to Regional Foundation in honor of physicians support patients in need, nurses’ education, capital projects, and a wide range of innovations at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

“When a doctor or nurse helps a patient through a particularly difficult time, often a patient wants to express gratitude,” said Kristy Caradori, executive director of Spartanburg Regional Foundation. “Doctors’ Day is a wonderful opportunity to honor those special clinicians and say thank you.”

More than 170 Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System doctors receive recognition each year.

“It’s special to me that people give,” said James Brown, MD, with Medical Group of the Carolinas—Internal Medicine—Spartanburg. “I think it’s just a tangible reminder of why you went into medicine in the first place.”

Doctors’ Day became an official day of recognition in 1991 when President George Bush signed a resolution into law that proclaimed the observance of an annual day to honor our country’s physicians.

For more information on Doctors’ Day or to make a donation in your physician’s honor, visit RegionalFoundation.com.

