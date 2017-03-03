School district: Rumors of possible violence at Enka high school 'unsubstantiated'

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said additional deputies were sent to Enka High School on Friday while rumors of possible violence being planned at the school were being investigated.

Natalie Bailey, the Public Information Coordinator for the sheriff’s office, said the extra law enforcement presence was put into place as a precaution.

“Sheriff’s Office (School Resource Officers) are currently speaking with students that heard these allegations, and are investigating any possible threats to safety,” Bailey said.

Deputies are working with school officials to evaluate the rumors and Bailey said a heavier-than-normal law enforcement presence will remain at the school until the situation is resolved.

The school district later released a statement which said deputies found the rumors to be unsubstantiated.

Below is the full statement from Stacia Harris, Director of Communications for Buncombe Co. Schools.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is aware of rumors going around this morning. Sheriff’s Office SRO’s are speaking with students this morning who've heard these rumors and are investigating any possible threats to safety. As with any of these situations, as soon as Sheriff’s Office personnel learned about these rumors, extra law enforcement presence was placed at the school as a precaution and we are in constant communication with law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office will have extra law enforcement presence at the school today, as a precaution. At this time, law enforcement has informed us these rumors are unsubstantiated. We take this situation seriously. Student safety is our top priority.

