Warrants: Man held gun to pregnant girlfriend's head, pulled trigger, beat her after gun didn't fire

A Spartanburg County man was arrested after police said he was accused of holding a gun to his pregnant girlfriend’s head, pulling the trigger, attacking her on multiple occasions, and other offenses.

According to investigative reports, the victim reported the gun incident on Wednesday at City Hall.

The victim said 23-year-old Kendel Berry punched her in the head earlier in the day after a dispute over a mailbox key. The assault reportedly happened in the parking lot of the Bluffs Apartments on Vanderbilt Lane. During that incident, Berry reportedly pushed the victim’s head into a car window and then punched her in the head after taking her keys.

The victim was five months pregnant with Berry’s child at the time of the attack, which also occurred in front of the victim’s one-year-old child.

The victim also told police of another assault that occurred on Feb. 20 at the apartment complex.

In that incident, the victim said Berry pulled out a gun, cocked it, put it to her head and fired, but the gun only made a clicking sound and no bullet fired. She said Berry then began throwing her down, hitting her, and choking her. The incident stemmed from her wanting to leave the apartment and Berry refusing to let her. The one-year-old child was also home at the time.

The victim said she and Berry has been together for years and knew she was pregnant at the time of the attack.

Police made contact with Berry on Thursday and said he gave them a false name. Berry was arrested and charged with giving false information to police.

Additional warrants were also signed, charging him in the assaults against his pregnant girlfriend.

Berry was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and domestic violence high and aggravated for the gun incident, and was also charged with domestic violence second degree for the mailbox incident, warrants state.

