US Marshals: Suspect accused of assaulting Easley officer arrested in Greenville

Alex Lagunas-Soto (Source: Easley Police Department) Alex Lagunas-Soto (Source: Easley Police Department)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The US Marshals said a man wanted for dragging a police officer with a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through Pickens County in February 2016 was arrested Thursday.

Deputy US Marshal Douglas Leslie said marshals located and arrested Alex Lagunas-Soto in Greenville.

Lagunas-Soto was charged with assault and battery on a police officer after a traffic stop on Feb. 12, 2016, Leslie said.

Police said in Feb. 2016 that an officer stopped Lagunas-Soto for a license plate violation. Lagunas-Soto sped off when he was asked to exit the vehicle and dragged the police officer several feet, police said.

The officer suffered only minor injuries but police said Lagunas-Soto led them on a chase through Pickens County until the pursuing officers lost sight of him near the Greenville County line.

Leslie said Lagunas-Soto was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Pickens.

Online Public File

