Thirteen highway signs honoring Clemson's title win unveiled

(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple highway signs honoring the Clemson Tigers can now be spotted in the Upstate.

The signs, which recognizes the football team for their win in the College Football National Championship, are planted in 13 locations across the state. The design was first unveiled during a ceremony at the South Carolina State House on Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation shared a photo on Friday of Upstate leaders posing with the new sign now posted along US-76.

Below are all the locations where the Clemson signs are visible:

  • EB I-20 in Aiken County near welcome center at GA state line
  • EB I-26 in Spartanburg County near welcome center at NC state line
  • SB I-77 in York County near welcome center at NC state line
  • NB I-85 in Oconee County near welcome center at GA state line
  • SB I-85 in Cherokee County near welcome center at NC state line
  • Northbound and southbound I-85 in Anderson County at Exit 19B ramp
  • NB I-95 in Jasper County near welcome center at GA state line
  • SB I-95 in Dillon County near welcome center at NC state line
  • SB US-17 in Horry County near welcome center at NC state line
  • WB US-76 in Pickens County just before "Welcome to Clemson" sign
  • SB US-123 in Pickens County just before SC-93 exit ramp
  • EB S-4 in Oconee County before bridge over Lake Hartwell

