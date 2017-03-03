Thirteen highway signs honoring Clemson's title win unveiled

Multiple highway signs honoring the Clemson Tigers can now be spotted in the Upstate.

The signs, which recognizes the football team for their win in the College Football National Championship, are planted in 13 locations across the state. The design was first unveiled during a ceremony at the South Carolina State House on Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation shared a photo on Friday of Upstate leaders posing with the new sign now posted along US-76.

Below are all the locations where the Clemson signs are visible:

EB I-20 in Aiken County near welcome center at GA state line

EB I-26 in Spartanburg County near welcome center at NC state line

SB I-77 in York County near welcome center at NC state line

NB I-85 in Oconee County near welcome center at GA state line

SB I-85 in Cherokee County near welcome center at NC state line

Northbound and southbound I-85 in Anderson County at Exit 19B ramp

NB I-95 in Jasper County near welcome center at GA state line

SB I-95 in Dillon County near welcome center at NC state line

SB US-17 in Horry County near welcome center at NC state line

WB US-76 in Pickens County just before "Welcome to Clemson" sign

SB US-123 in Pickens County just before SC-93 exit ramp

EB S-4 in Oconee County before bridge over Lake Hartwell

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.