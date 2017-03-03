Police: Greenville man posed as immigration officer to extort $70K

A Greenville man is facing numerous charges after officers said he was arrested in a human trafficking investigation.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a detective assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force received tips about human trafficking in January.

Investigators identified the suspect as 53-year-old Michael Anthony Ruiz of North Calhoun Street.

According to police, Ruiz posed as an immigration officer and a police officer, telling victims he could help them with their legal status in exchange for money. He reportedly threatened to deport victims who didn't give him money.

Arrest warrants indicate Ruiz extorted more than $70,000 from six people, provided the victims with social security numbers already legally assigned to American citizens and claimed to be an active, sworn officer with the New York Police Department.

He is charged with four counts of trafficking, four counts of extortion, four counts of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, four counts of fraudulently impersonating an officer to secure property, one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer, two counts of financial identity fraud, alteration or sale of fictitious license and conspiracy.

Police said anyone else who believes they may have been victimized by Michael Ruiz is asked to call 864-271-5333 or send details via e-mail.

