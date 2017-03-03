Waterloo Elementary principal to assist with district testing; interim principal named

Laurens County School District 55 said the principal of Waterloo Elementary School will be leaving her position for the remainder of the school year.

Taria McIntosh, who has served as principal for five years, will be leaving to assist district test coordinators.

During her absence, the district said E.B. Morse Elementary's assistant principal, Jennifer Abercrombie, will assume the role of interim principal. Abercrombie's duties will be taken over by district instructional coach Debbie Bishop.

With the testing cycle drawing near, we wanted to ensure that we had sufficient personnel resources in place to meet the rigorous demands of the testing process," said district superintendent Stephen Peters. "Ms. McIntosh will be able to effectively use her experience in support of our Director of Testing and Accountability, Dr. Ameca Thomas, and all of our schools.”

