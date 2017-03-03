Trey Gowdy announces telephone town hall; protesters rally outside office

Rep. Trey Gowdy announced a telephone town hall with Sen. Tim Scott on Mar. 22.

Gowdy announced the event in a press release on Thursday, the day before a demonstration was held outside his office in Spartanburg.

Members of the grassroots organization Upstate R.E.S.I.S.T. titled the event "Where in the World is Trey Gowdy?", claiming the lawmaker was absent from the Upstate during the Congressional recess.

A spokesperson for Gowdy's office said they encourage the protesters to sign up for the town hall to discuss their concerns.

The telephone town hall is open to constituents in the fourth district. Click here to fill out a form to participate.

Gowdy also holds "Fourth in Focus" meetings during district work periods, which are open to constituents for one-on-one small group meetings.

"Studies have shown one on one meetings with legislators are the best way to communicate and vastly outperform town halls," said communications director Amanda Gonzalez. "This is one of the many reasons Rep. Gowdy looks forward to sitting down with his constituents and hearing their concerns face to face."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.