SC Forestry Commission to lift Red Flag Fire Alert Monday morning

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the Red Flag Fire Alert, effective 7 a.m. Monday.

A statewide Red Flag Fire Alert was announced March 3 due to expected weather conditions over the weekend.

Officials said that during the alert, outdoor burning was discouraged due to elevated wildfire risks from low humidity and wind gusts.

"As a reminder, state law requires anyone planning to burn outdoors to notify the Forestry Commission in advance. For residential yard debris burning, residents can find their county's toll-free notification number at http://trees.sc.gov/fyard.htm. Residents burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes should notify by calling 1-800-777-3473," said SC Forestry Commission officials in a release.

