Deputies: Sex offender robbed and kidnapped Greenville Co. woman after break-in

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a kidnapping suspect is in custody.

Deputies said early Friday morning, 42-year-old Leslie Dirton broke into a home on Cascade Court. According to arrest warrants, he stole money from a woman at the home before forcing her into her car. He is accused of threatening to tie her up with rope.

Dirton reportedly drove to several locations and made purchases with her bank card before a bystander called 911. Deputies said two good Samaritans heard the victim yell for help and came to rescue her.

She was not injured.

During the incident, deputies said Dirton fled in the victim's car, a 2009 Kia Sorento.

He was later arrested in Anderson County.

Dirton is charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, strong arm robbery, financial transaction card theft, petit larceny and grand larceny.

A background check of Dirton revealed prior convictions for indecent exposure, peeping voyeurism, sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, entering a house without breaking, burglary and possession of crack cocaine.

