Sunny weekend ahead, another freeze Saturday night

A beautiful weekend is in store, but you’ll feel the chill for parts of it! A freeze is likely early Saturday and then again Saturday night with close to average afternoon highs

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 AM Saturday so protect your sensitive outdoor plants and make sure your pets can get warm!

Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 50s in the mountains and upper 50s to near 60 in the Upstate with 5-10 mph winds.

A freeze watch is in effect late Saturday night into Sunday morning for the Piedmont and foothills, but warmer weather will arrive by the afternoon! Highs will get back into the mid 60s for the Upstate and lower 60s in the mountains under ample sunshine.

Clouds will increase early in the week, then a chance for rain is back on Tuesday.

