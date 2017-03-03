Senator Lindsey Graham holds town hall meeting at Clemson

Sen. Lindsey Graham held a town hall meeting in the Upstate on Saturday.

The event began at 10:30 a.m. at the Brooks Center for Performing Arts at Clemson University.

Look forward to the Town Hall Meeting tomorrow.



Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Clemson University

Brooks Center for the Performing Arts

141 Jersey Lane — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 3, 2017

The community began lining up outside town hall as early as 8:30 a.m. Doors were opened at 9:45 a.m.

The senator started with questions from the audience regarding the current president, the election and other hot topics such as health care.

In response to questions about Russia, Sen. Lindsey Graham said "I believe with all my heart and soul that Russian intelligence did interfere with the U.S. election."

He said he will work to get to the bottom of the issue.

Sen. Graham also said he believes climate change is real.

“I think climate change is real and I look for a bi partisan effort overtime.”

At the town hall, the senator also expressed his support for President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.