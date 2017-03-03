Overturned gas tanker prompts evacuations in McDowell Co.

An overturned gas tanker caused disruption on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo.



"It's a small leak, it's coming out pretty slowly, but there is a leak," McDowell County public information officer Richelle Bailey said. "The fumes- and it's highly flammable."



So, troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol shut down the road and strong whips of wind blew in an evacuation order that affected 42 homes as a precaution.



"People from the 1800 block of Harmony Grove Road to Watershed Road are being evacuated," Bailey said.



Investigators say the driver of the tanker with a haul of 8,500 gallons of gas rounded a curve and overturned. A hazmat crew worked to cleanup the leak and another tanker transferred gas from the wrecked one.



"We're the first on the scene to help them," Sandee Wheeler said. Wheeler works a Disaster Action Team (DAT) leader with the American Red Cross.

She helped setup a shelter for those who couldn't get into their homes at Nebo Crossing Church.



"You have to have a lot of compassion to do the job," Wheeler said.



There are drinks, snacks and baby supplies at the shelter if needed.



"We try to be prepared so that the people who cannot go to their homes have a safe place to go," Wheeler said.



And those who live in the area would soon like to hear the sound of a gas tanker rolling off of Harmony Grove Road.



