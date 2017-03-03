Deputies seek suspect in recent 7-Eleven larceny

Vehicle deputies say the suspect fled the scene in. (Source: OCSO)

Oconee County deputies need your help to identify the suspect in a recent larceny incident at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Deputies say the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 123 at Old Clemson Highway on the morning of February 26.

Upon arrival on the scene that day, deputies say they were met by a store employee who told them a customer had stolen money from behind the counter.

Footage provided by the store's surveillance cameras showed a male suspect in a blue jacket and khaki pants go behind the counter and take an undisclosed amount of money.

Reports say the suspect was seen getting into a red or maroon colored SUV and leaving the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at I-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

