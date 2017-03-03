Police: 2 teens arrested, one sought after fight involving taser at Greenville HS

Police say three teens were involved in a fight involving weapons at Greenville High School on Friday.

Reports say the fight was between a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old boy.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful weapon and two counts of assault and battery on a school official.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say the 18-year-old boy took off on foot after the fight, however. He apparently has active warrants on him for third degree assault and battery by mob.

Elizabeth Brotherton of Greenville County Schools confirmed that the 14-year-old female student brought a taser to Greenville Senior High School on Friday. Brotherton says the teen got into an altercation with another student and later threatened a teacher and assaulted an administrator.

The student was taken into custody by Greenville police, says Brotherton.

