Luminaries light neighborhood street in honor of 16-year-old Wade Hampton student killed in crash

Luminaries line the street of John Anthony Robb II's neighborhood in his honor. (FOX Carolina/ 3/17/17)

The coroner says a young life was cut short after a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. on Burrell Road near SC-414. The coroner later confirmed a 16-year-old passenger was killed in the crash.

The coroner identified the teen as John Anthony Robb II of Cold Branch. Robb suffered blunt force trauma and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The coroner said Robb was a seatbelted passenger in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta traveling east along Highway 414 near Bates Road. The driver was reportedly attempting to turn left and ran off the right side of the road, striking several trees.

The 17-year-old driver was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Greenville County Schools officials said Robb was in the 11th grade at Wade Hampton High School and a student at the Fine Arts Center.

On Monday, grief counselors were made available at both schools and a moment of silence was held in his honor. Robb was a drum major.

The principal of Wade Hampton High School said emotions at the school "are very raw."

Faculty and students created a banner covered in personal messages remembering Robb which will be given to his parents.

A memorial to celebrate his life took place on Sunday, March 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Timmons Arena in Greenville.

Loved ones have also created the John Robb II Memorial Fund, and on March 17, luminaries were passed out to every house in the Half Mile Lake neighborhood he lived in, in his honor.

