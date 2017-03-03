Luminaries light neighborhood street in honor of 16-year-old Wade Hampton student killed in crash

A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
A large law enforcement presence responded to a scene on Wade Hampton Blvd on Friday.More >
A large law enforcement presence responded to a scene on Wade Hampton Blvd on Friday.More >
The Georgia Department of Corrections said Dennis Carlyle was recaptured by East Point Police Sunday night.More >
The Georgia Department of Corrections said Dennis Carlyle was recaptured by East Point Police Sunday night.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >