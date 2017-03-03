Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Greenville Co. crash

Scene of crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 3/3/17)

The coroner confirms one pedestrian was killed in a crash in Greenville County Friday evening.

The call came in at 7:46 p.m. that a collision occurred on Easley Bridge Road at Kilgore Street.

Troopers initially reported injuries in the collision as it blocked the roadway.

Troopers say a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road and walked out in front of a 2005 Chevy SUV heading east on Easley Bridge Road. The pedestrian was struck, thrown several feet due to the impact and succumbed to injuries at the scene at 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said the pedestrian, a 56-year-old male from Greenville, died of multi body trauma. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The pedestrian was identified Monday as Francisco Ortiz of Estelle Street.

The driver was wearing a seat belt during the crash and was not injured.

