Deputies: Man arrested in connection with suspicious Polk Co. house fire

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say a man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a suspicious residential fire.

Reports say 27-year-old Brandon Clarence Burgess of Lake Adger Road was arrested in connection with a fire that occurred on December 27, 2016.

Burgess was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and burning of a building under construction.

He was released after posting a $24,000 bond.

