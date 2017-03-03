Deputies: Man arrested in connection with suspicious Polk Co. ho - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested in connection with suspicious Polk Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Clarence Burgess (Polk County Sheriff's Office) Brandon Clarence Burgess (Polk County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say a man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a suspicious residential fire.

Reports say 27-year-old Brandon Clarence Burgess of Lake Adger Road was arrested in connection with a fire that occurred on December 27, 2016.

Burgess was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and burning of a building under construction.

He was released after posting a $24,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

