Deputies: Man arrested, charged with sex offenses against female

Deputies: Man arrested, charged with sex offenses against female minors

James Dean Huff (Polk County Sheriff's Office) James Dean Huff (Polk County Sheriff's Office)
MILL CREEK, NC

Polk County deputies say they're investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an adult male and juvenile females.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Department arrested James Dean Huff on Thursday in connection with the investigation.

Reports say Huff, 29, of Mill Spring, N.C., is being held in the Polk County Jail at this time. He's been charged with three counts of first degree forcible sex offense. 

Huff is currently being held on a $300,000 secured bond. 

Captain Bayne with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says additional charges are expected to be filed as the investigation evolves.

