Photo released of woman killed after struck by vehicle on White Horse Road

Bobbie Gean Hudgens (Source: Family) Bobbie Gean Hudgens (Source: Family)
Scene of fatal crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 3/3/17) Scene of fatal crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 3/3/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a Greenville County crash Friday night.

Troopers say the incident happened around 8:41 p.m. at US 25 White Horse Road and Athelone Drive.

Coroner Park Evans said Bobbie Gean Hudgens, 58 of Greenville, was the single pedestrian struck on White Horse Road, Friday at 8:38 p.m. Her cause of death being blunt force trauma.

The coroner said Hudgens died in the roadway. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Troopers say a pedestrian was attempting to cross US 25 heading west. The pedestrian reportedly walked out in front of a 2001 Ford F150 pickup truck heading south on US 25, and was struck.

The driver of the Ford F150 was wearing a seat belt during the incident and was not injured.

