Fire department: Crews on scene of gasoline spill in Liberty

LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Liberty Fire Department saw crews are responding to a hazmat situation in Pickens County.

Fire officials say there was a gasoline spill in Liberty at 80 Anderson Drive.

Crews say they will soon have the scene cleared up, but details are limited at this time. 

Witnesses say more than 50 gallons of gasoline contaminated storm drains.

