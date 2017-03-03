Compression clothing could be key to treating Autism in children

Since 2014, Jennifer Bisson has researched if compression clothing has any effect on children with autism.

"Since there's no literature about this particular topic,” explained Bisson, “We're filling that void."

Her team of undergrads is looking at stereotyped behaviors in autistic children such as repetitive non-functional behaviors that we commonly see in children with ASD.

Bisson, along with a team of researchers, are studying 10 taped therapy sessions of 9 children. The children go through stimulating behavior exercises with the compression clothing on and with it off.

Jessica Metz is an applied behavior analyst that was on Bisson's team before she graduated from Clemson. She says clothing is just one of the many tools therapists use when treating autistic children.

"Right now we're still gathering data, still coding,” explained Metz, “So we haven't come to a conclusion."

Researchers hope the clothing acts as a white noise to cancel out other different stimuli the child experiences to help them focus on the task at hand.

Bisson says there is already a market for compression clothing helping autistic children better control their behaviors. She's hoping this will provide concrete evidence for parents when they're looking at therapy for their kids.

"Since this is a new criteria that's been added,” said Bisson, “There's less research on what's effecting that stereotyped behavior."

The team says it's not a total solution, but a complement to therapy for children with Autism.

