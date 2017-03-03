7-year-old girl plans to hug police officers in all 50 states

Seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin was on a mission as she made her way through the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Friday.
"Just to show them love,” explained Baldwin, “I hug one police officer at a time and I just want to send them love and hope and all these blessings."
Her mission is bigger than just the Upstate, though. She plans to hug officers in every state.
Her journey began in Louisiana, and seven states later, she and her mother Angie have found themselves in Greenville laughing with officers.
Her mother says Rosalyn was inspired by the lack of positivity towards law enforcement in recent years.
"When the shootings happened in Dallas and then got closer to home in Baton Rouge,” explained Angie, “She said something has to be done Mama."
Rosalyn made sure to leave a lasting impression on the officers with an official "You’ve been hugged" sticker. After a job well done, it's on to Georgia for the mother-daughter duo.
If you would like to help them along their journey, click here.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
Be very careful what you "like" on Facebook. A court in Switzerland has convicted a man on several counts of defamation after he "liked" libelous comments on the social media platform.More >
A large law enforcement presence responded to a scene on Wade Hampton Blvd on Friday.More >
A large law enforcement presence responded to a scene on Wade Hampton Blvd on Friday.More >
The Georgia Department of Corrections said Dennis Carlyle was recaptured by East Point Police Sunday night.More >
The Georgia Department of Corrections said Dennis Carlyle was recaptured by East Point Police Sunday night.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >