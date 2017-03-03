7-year-old girl plans to hug police officers in all 50 states

Seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin was on a mission as she made her way through the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Friday.

"Just to show them love,” explained Baldwin, “I hug one police officer at a time and I just want to send them love and hope and all these blessings."

Her mission is bigger than just the Upstate, though. She plans to hug officers in every state.

Her journey began in Louisiana, and seven states later, she and her mother Angie have found themselves in Greenville laughing with officers.

Her mother says Rosalyn was inspired by the lack of positivity towards law enforcement in recent years.

"When the shootings happened in Dallas and then got closer to home in Baton Rouge,” explained Angie, “She said something has to be done Mama."

Rosalyn made sure to leave a lasting impression on the officers with an official "You’ve been hugged" sticker. After a job well done, it's on to Georgia for the mother-daughter duo.

