Power back on for majority of Upstate customers after nearly 20k affected by overnight outage

Power was restored to thousands of people who lost it early Saturday morning.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday about 14,373 customers were in the dark due to the outages, 49% of Laurens Electric's Greenville County customers. By 7:40 a.m. that number had changed to 874 without power, according to the Laurens Electric's outage map.

The initial outage occurred around 1:20 a.m.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, the Duke Energy Outage Map showed power was restored to all 4,624 customers in Greenville County who were without power overnight.

Duke Energy officials say their crews went out overnight out to investigate the cause of the outage and discovered a transmission line outage caused three substations to go out.

At 7:45 a.m., 156 customers were still without power. Power was restored to all customers at 10 a.m. The equipment has been replaced.

