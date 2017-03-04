Coroner identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co., ruled suicide

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis confirmed a suspect was killed after a deputy involved shooting on Saturday morning.

Sheriff Lewis said a call came in around 2:00 a.m. from a woman at a home on Scuffletown Road near Fountain Inn. The sheriff said the caller told dispatchers her estranged husband was standing on her porch with a gun.

When deputies arrived on scene, Lewis said deputies located the suspect near a vehicle near the back of the house. Deputies told the sheriff the suspect pointed a gun at the officers and that's when Lewis said the deputies fired, killing the suspect.

Deputies said the suspect told them before they fired, "Do you not see my gun?"

Lewis told FOX Carolina, five deputies were on scene when the shooting occurred, but did not elaborate on how many fired shots.

The coroner later identified the suspect as 50-year-old Joseph Scott Inabinet of Greenville. His cause of death being multiple gunshot wounds.

Inabinet's manner of death was ruled a suicide by provocation.

"That means means the decedent did a number of things that provoked what happened," Coroner Parks Evans stated in an e-mail

The sheriff said deputies were called out to the home at least one other time for a similar situation, noting this appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

SLED is investigating the shooting which is protocol and the sheriff said all the deputies involved will be placed on leave.

SLED reports the shooting was the 11th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2017 and the second involving a Greenville County deputy.

No video exists of the incident, SLED said.

