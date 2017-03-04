Wreck causes major backup on I-85N

A wreck with injuries blocked off a portion of I-85 north in Greenville County Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol's real time traffic updates.

Traffic appeared to be at a complete standstill around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 54 according to the view from FOX Carolina's tower cam.

Highway patrol's website showed the wreck happened around 6:24 a.m. right near the Pelham Road exit, mile marker 54.

Traffic returned to normal at about 7:30 a.m.

Our crew on scene said the accident appeared to involve at least three cars, two of which were damaged badly.

Stick with FOX Carolina for any other updates.

