Wreck causes major backup on I-85N - FOX Carolina 21

Wreck causes major backup on I-85N

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on I85-N. (March 4, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on I85-N. (March 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A wreck with injuries blocked off a portion of I-85 north in Greenville County Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol's real time traffic updates.

Traffic appeared to be at a complete standstill around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 54 according to the view from FOX Carolina's tower cam.

Highway patrol's website showed the wreck happened around 6:24 a.m. right near the Pelham Road exit, mile marker 54. 

Traffic returned to normal at about 7:30 a.m.

Our crew on scene said the accident appeared to involve at least three cars, two of which were damaged badly.

