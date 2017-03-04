Sunny afternoon; freeze again tonight

Tonight will be cold again, so much so a FREEZE WARNING is in effect from midnight tonight through 9 AM Sunday for the lower elevations of the western Carolinas. Expect lows in the 20s and 30s across the region.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the lower elevations in Oconee, Hart, Stephens, and Franklin Counties for lows in the 30s as sensitive outdoor plants could sustain damage from the cold.

Despite this, Sunday afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Moisture will begin to move in from the Gulf of Mexico early next week which will translate to some cloudiness on Monday followed by a cold front moving through on Tuesday.

This will result in scattered showers on Tuesday into Tuesday night followed by dry weather the rest of the week as mild temperatures continue.