Mommy Matters on FOX: Upstate Birth Network talks about upcoming expo

Jen Conway, a birth photographer and Doula, stopped by the FOX Carolina studio on Saturday morning to talk about a free expo happening for moms and dads on April 1st.

Conway, also a member of the Upstate Birth Network, said the 2017 Upstate Birth and Baby Expo will feature about 100 different birth professionals in the area on exhibit ready to inform current and future parents about the services they provide.

"So many of our birth professionals... anybody who's out there offering any kind of prenatal, postpartum care will be at the expo. It allows them to display what they do, answer questions, put a face with a name," said Conway.

Conway said some of the fun features of the day that involve kids and dads include a daddy diaper challenge, a baby wearing fashion show as well as demonstrations for moms on how to wear different carriers, and two of Conway's favorites, a baby crawl race and 'princess for a day'.

"I don't know if you can handle the cuteness... daughters get to dress up Daddy as princess for a day," said Conway.

At the 2016 expo, Conway said one lucky couple won a full nursery and people attending can expect big giveaways this year as well.

It's happening at McAlister Square in Greenville on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Again, the event is free and open to the public. Food truck vendors will also be on site.

To check out a full list of the giveaways, vendors at the expo as well as a line-up of speakers and events happening there, click here.

