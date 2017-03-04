Plane makes emergency landing at Hendersonville Country Club

Officials at the Hendersonville County Club said a single engine plane landed on the golf course Saturday morning.

The plane landed on hold #7 on the fairway, the official said. Shortly after the crash, the official called 911.

There didn't appear to be any injuries and not much damage to the plane, the official said, but he said “he’s never seen this happen on the golf course before.”

A single pilot was in the plane when it made the emergency landing. The pilot was not injured.

The scene has since cleared.

