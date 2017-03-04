Electric short causes fire at Upstate home

An electric short led to a fire at a home in Greer Saturday afternoon.

The Greer and Pelham-Batesville Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire on the 700 block of Trade Street at about 12:15 p.m.

Fire officials say an electric short in the power meter base caused the fire. It did not involve the home itself, it was contained to the meter box next to the house, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no real damage to the home, but some smoke did make it to the attic of the home.

