Connor Shaw re-signs with Chicago Bears

Former Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw has some exciting news for Chicago football fans – he has re-signed with the Bears.

Shaw made the announcement Saturday via Instagram. He said in a post, "Grateful to get back in a Bears uniform."

Here is the full post showing Shaw as he signed the contract:

A post shared by Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:42am PST

His agent said Shaw signed a 1-year contract as an exclusive rights-free agent.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.