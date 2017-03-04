Connor Shaw re-signs with Chicago Bears - FOX Carolina 21

Connor Shaw re-signs with Chicago Bears

Connor Shaw re-signs with Chicago Bears. (Source: Instagram) Connor Shaw re-signs with Chicago Bears. (Source: Instagram)
CHICAGO, IL (FOX Carolina) -

Former Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw has some exciting news for Chicago football fans – he has re-signed with the Bears.

Shaw made the announcement Saturday via Instagram. He said in a post, "Grateful to get back in a Bears uniform."

Here is the full post showing Shaw as he signed the contract:

A post shared by Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) on

His agent said Shaw signed a 1-year contract as an exclusive rights-free agent.

