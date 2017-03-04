Frosty morning followed by a warm, sunny afternoon

After a chilly Sunday morning, sunny and warm conditions will prevail in the afternoon before clouds and eventually rain chances move back in early next week.

Sunday morning temperatures will be in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the Upstate.

Mostly sunny conditions will win out the majority of Sunday with highs in the 60-65 degree range for most. Cloud cover thickens up on Monday, and a few light showers will be possible in the mountains.

A cold front comes in on Tuesday and brings a good chance of locally heavy rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm potential looks limited at this time as the air will be fairly stable. Behind the front, dry but mild air filters in for the rest of the week.

Another disturbance will move in late in the week allowing another slight chance of rain.

