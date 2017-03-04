Clemson beats USC 5-3 at final Reedy River Rivalry game to win 2 out of 3 in series

A record number showed up for the Reedy River Rivalry on Saturday. (March 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)

South Carolina outscored the Clemson Tigers during the first game of the Reedy River Rivalry on Friday, but the Tigers took home the win during the last two games of the 3-part series over the weekend.

The Tigers beat out the Gamecocks in the final game of the 3-part Reedy River Rivalry series on Sunday with a final score of 5-3.

The nearly 5-hour game ended in the 11th inning. It took place in Columbia, SC at Founders Park.

The final game of the Reedy River Rivalry left the Gamecocks 7-5 and the Tigers 7-4 for the season.

First and second game of the rivalry

Fourth ranked South Carolina came out swinging during the first game of the series on Friday, beating 12th ranked Clemson 2-0 on their home turf.

The Gamecocks fought to stay in the game during the second match up on Saturday, scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, but fell one short as Clemson settled the rivalry with a final score of 8-7 in the 9th inning.

The rivalry game took place at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville in front of a record crowd of 7,460.

