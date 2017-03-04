Greer police seek missing man believed to be heading to Asheville

Greer police say they're assisting Gordon County, G.A. deputies in their search for a missing man.

Those deputies told Greer police that 63-year-old Richard Eugene Davis left their jurisdiction heading to Asheville, N.C. on February 26. His family says they haven't heard from him since.

Deputies said Davis may be driving a silver Hyundai Elantra with an unknown TN license plate number. He has no known medical issues.

Reports say Davis's cellphone was pinged today at 2:57 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of School Street.

Law enforcement has stepped up patrols in that area, but Davis's vehicle was not located.

Anyone with information regarding Davis's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe said Monday that Davis was still missing, or that the Greer Police Department had not been made aware if he had been located.

